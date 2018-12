Just a reminder that the Klamath family warming center is open at thrive church located at 235 south Laguna st in Klamath falls. They welcome homeless men, women, families, veterans and offer showers, meals and a warm place to be. Its open from 7pm-8:30am everyday but Wednesdays, on Wednesdays its open from 8:30pm -8:30am. For additional information call 541-883-2286.