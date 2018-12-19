Join Klamath County Association of Realtors as we welcome Michelle Scott with Klamath & Lake Community Action Services, Diana Boyd with Umpqua Bank & Lisa Nunnellee with Oregon Housing & Community Services to share an overview of the home buying process and money that may be available to you as a home buyer. Did you know if you qualify there are programs that you can obtain anywhere from $7500-$12,000 toward the purchase of a home? And there are special programs to help you secure better interest rates for a home loan? Join us for a fun and educational half day on Saturday January 19th to find out more. Free lunch & refreshments provided! For more info, check out the Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/1946561078755099/