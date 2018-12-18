The Trump administration has approved a second round of payments in its bailout program for farmers hurt by the ongoing trade war with China.

The Agriculture Department announced that it will spend billions more through 2019 on direct cash aid to producers of soybeans, cotton, corn and several other commodities. The bulk of payments are slated for soybean farmers, after new government data showed a sharp decline in their exports to China.

This second round of payments is a portion of a broader farm bailout which the administration at the time said could spend up to $12 billion to help farmers.

This summer, the first emergency aid package would consist of $4.7 billion in direct payments to farmers, while this second round of payments would bring total direct payments to farmers to $9.6 billion.

As of Nov. 18, USDA had paid more than $1 billion to farmers in response to more than 240,000 applications for assistance.