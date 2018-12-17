KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – With six buckets to start the first quarter, the Lady Owls (2-1 CCC,8-5) took an early lead in their third game of the Cascade Conference against the Geoducks (0-3 CCC, 0-7) and held it throughout the course of the game, ending with an 88-53 lead. This victory bumps them to 2-1 in the conference and 8-5 overall.

“We had an outstanding week of practice and I thought our ladies played a very solid game tonight,” said Head Coach Scott Meredith . “Good numbers for rebounding, assists and field goal percentage. Our bench was huge contributing 50 points and our defense was solid throughout the game. I’m going to ask the Lady Owls to do it one more time tomorrow night before they head home for winter break.”After coming off the first stanza 18-11, Tech pushed their advantage with a 19-2 run in the second quarter, while Evergreen State struggled with a 28.6% shooting average, ending the part with only 9 points.

Evergreen picked up in the next two quarters but still lagged behind OIT who took their largest lead of 39 points in the 4th stanza.

Oregon Tech showed a great team effort, with every player contributing at least two points. The Lady Owls held a 50-13 advantage from their bench and a 23-2 advantage in assists.

For the Geoducks, Angela Sikora and Alexcis Higginbotham each took in 13 points to lead the team.

For the Owls, freshman Courtney Clemmer led with 16 points to take game high honors. Clemmer also grabbed seven rebounds. Freshman Kristin Farrell tallied 15 points – all of which from 3 pointers – and senior Megan Morris notched nine as well as seven rebounds.

OIT dominated in the paint 40-18 and led in rebounding 55-33.

Tech scored 31 field goals to the Geoducks 16.

The Lady Owls will play Northwest University Saturday at 5:30 pm in the Danny Miles Court