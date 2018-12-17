KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – After gaining the lead in the first quarter, Northwest University (0-4 CCC, 3-11) held it for nearly three quarters of the game before the Lady Owls pushed back in the final quarter outscoring NU 31-15 for the 81-70 win. The game is head coach Scott Meredith’s 200th win, and it brings the Lady Owls to 3-1 in the Cascade Conference and 9-5 overall.

“I thought our team showed tremendous poise and maturity when we were struggling offensively,” said Meredith. “Missing so many shots made it difficult to keep pace so we adjusted defensively and our team executed well and made the comeback happen. Our players showed toughness in overcoming the kind of adversity we faced tonight. Our fan support really contributed to our energy late in the game. This makes for a great holiday season and should give us confidence playing into 2019.”

After Tech took the lead early in the first stanza with a 7-0 run, the Eagles managed to tie the score and pulled ahead with an 18-2 run. An 11-2 run in the second quarter brought them to their largest lead of 13.

But the Owls weren’t finished. After trimming the Eagles lead to five points with a 17-12 lead in the third quarter, OIT then pulled off a 19-2 run in the final stanza securing the win.

Senior Nohea Waiwaiole led OIT with a game high 19 points, also adding 5 assists. Fellow senior Bailey Nelson followed with 17 points and sophomore Abby Kreiser notched 13. Sophomore Amanda Constant grabbed 10 rebounds.

For the Eagles, Sam Van Loo scored 17 points, with Lexi Biggerstaff recording 16 and Mirand Langenhorst tallied 14 and grabbed 12 rebounds for a double-double.

The Owls main advantage was from the free throw line, scoring 27 to Northwest’s 16.

Tech forced 18 turnovers to 12 from NU, including 9 in the last two quarters alone and had a 17-12 advantage in points off turnovers.

Northwest took a 26-20 advantage from their bench and led 19-11 in assists.

OIT dominated in the paint 34-22.

The Lady Owls will travel to Portland, Oregon on December 29th and 30th, playing Multnomah University and Warner Pacific respectfully.