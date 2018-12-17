Klamath Kare-a-Van Rolls Again

Klamath Kare-a-Van will be heading back down to Northern California Saturday, December 22nd to deliver donated items from the Klamath Basin. As the motto goes, from the heart of our community to yours. The list of needed items are listed below and you drop off donations at Starv’n Marv’n at 1822 Austin Street or at the Basin Mediactive office at 404 Main St. Suite 4.

Klamath Kare-a-Van thanks you for your continued support for these folks. Remember, you can make monetary donations at any Pacific Crest Federal Credit Union location.