Downtown Klamath Falls residents could possibly be expected to pay up to $300 annually in off-street parking fees in the next year. Klamath Falls City Council is holding a public hearing to talk more on the possibility at their 7 p.m. Monday meeting. Members of the downtown parking committee unanimously agreed to the proposed fee structures at a previous meeting. If this proposal is ultimately approved at a later date, the city would then set up a downtown residential parking permit, in addition to setting rates in accordance with city codes.

City officials expect that parking shortages would only increase over time as more residents move into the downtown area. The city also expects that an annual fee of $300 could increase the downtown parking district fund, which currently has expenses that exceed $20,000.