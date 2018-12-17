The Oregon Ducks coaching staff has spent months assembling what is expected to officially become the highest-rated recruiting class in the history of the football program Wednesday.

But it was Saturday’s nationally-televised ceremony, wedged into halftime of the New Mexico Bowl between Utah State and North Texas, that delivered the biggest splash of the 2019 recruiting cycle.

Consensus five-star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, ESPN’s No. 1 overall prospect, ended his recruitment, announcing his commitment to Oregon over fellow finalists Alabama, Florida and Florida State.

The 6-foot-5, 234-pound superstar, out of Oaks Christian High School (Westlake Village, California), eclipses notable names Haloti Ngata, De’Anthony Thomas and Jonathan Stewart as the highest-rated commit for the Ducks in the history of modern recruiting rankings.

Ranked the No. 1 prospect in the country by ESPN since his junior season, Thibodeaux has had his recruitment written about and speculated upon for years.

Oregon, once considered a longshot to more established national recruiting powers Alabama and Florida State, emerged as a top contender after the five-star talent took an official visit during the Ducks’ 30-27 overtime win over then-No. 7 Washington.

Shortly after the game, Thibodeaux declared the contest the “best college game (he’d) ever been to,” and tweeted that he understood why Oregon’s #CaliFlock, a nickname given to Cristobal’s collection of top-tier California recruiting talent, was so big.

So impressed was the program-altering talent that he announced his intention to move up his commitment date.

Why?

“This duck family is something else,” he posted to Twitter.

In the weeks that followed, experts named Oregon the heavy favorite to land Thibodeaux, but he backed off plans to move up his decision.

That seemingly left an opening for previous projected leaders Alabama and Florida State to re-emerge.

Despite widespread reports this week that Thibodeaux was a soon-to-be Alabama commit, he said that he didn’t actually know where he was going to choose until Friday.

His choice was Oregon.

Here’s what 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins wrote about Thibodeaux as a prospect:

“Has lean, athletic frame that will be able to pack on good weight at the next level. One of California’s top pass rushers since his sophomore season. Has advanced pass rush instincts and can beat linemen in a variety of ways. Edge speed is elite, but he does have a bulrush in his arsenal as well. Has good closing speed. Is better against the run when he is chasing from the backside. Needs to improve at the point of attack on runs at him. Must continue to get stronger and more physical. Can take over a game when motivated but he does have a tendency to coast at times. At his best, will be a dominant college football player and first round NFL Draft pick.”

As if the commitment of the nation’s No. 1 prospect weren’t already enough for Cristobal, the recruiting victory came over his former program (Alabama) and a former colleague (Willie Taggart, Florida State).

Thibodeaux’s commitment marks Oregon’s first five-star addition since the class of 2015 (Canton Kaumatule) and gives the program an undisputed headliner for the 2019 recruiting class.