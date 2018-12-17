KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Starting the first half with a 12-2 run, Tech maintained their lead and pulled away for an 88-72 victory over the Evergreen State (4-7), dropping them to 0-3 in the Cascade Conference and boosting Tech to 2-1 in the CCC and 10-4 overall.

“I thought we had a tremendous first half on both sides of the ball,” said Head Coach Justin Parnell . “Turnovers really hurt us tonight but our execution in the half court was very good. 24 assists on 27 field goals in Tech Basketball.”

After creating a lead with their initial run, Tech built it near the end of the first half with a 13-0 run, boosting them to their largest lead of 20 points and bringing them to the end of the first half with a 51-33 advantage.

Evergreen fought back in the second part, earning a 13-4 run and outscoring Tech 39-37 on the half, but it wasn’t enough to get them back the lead.

Junior Seth Erickson took game high, scoring six three-pointers and making 20 points for the Owls, with junior Tyler Hieb notching 14 and sophomore Harrison Steiger tallying 12. Junior Mitchell Fink added 10 assists.

For the Geoducks, Elijah Fuller tallied 19 points, with Malik Redmond adding 18.

OIT led in both assists and bench points, with a 24-11 advantage in assists and 37 points from their bench to ESC’s 14. Tech also held a slight rebounding advantage at 28-24.

The majority of the Owl’s lead came from free throws, scoring 28 to the Geoducks 12.

Oregon Tech caused 21 turnovers while committing 17 of their own.

The Hustlin’ Owls will continue to play as they host Northwest University on Saturday at 7:30 at Danny Miles Court.