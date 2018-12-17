KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – No. 24 Oregon Tech opened up their 4th game of the Cascade Conference with a 12-2 run, giving them an early lead on Northwest University (1-3 CCC, 9-7) which they held to the end of the game, finishing 80-61 and bumping them to 3-1 in the CCC and 11-4 overall.

“That was the defensive effort we’ve been waiting for,” said a joyful Head Coach Justin Parnell . “We are really close to where we need to be at this point in the year. Our big’s did an excellent job on Ford and Seth, Matt and Kaison were tremendous on Meyer. Coach Wetzler has those guys ready to go. Tyler Hieb is playing like a veteran should. I’m so proud of the way he’s transformed his game.”

After the Owls’ initial lead, the Eagles pushed back with a 9-2 to end the first half down 41-29 to the Owls. The Eagles lost that advantage in the second half as Tech opened with a 9-0 run eventually taking their largest lead of 22 points with 10:36 to play and never looked back.

Junior Tyler Hieb led OIT with 19 points, with freshman Kaison Faust adding 14 as well as 7 rebounds off the bench. Juniors Mitchell Fink and Seth Erickson each notched 12 points foir the Hooter.

For NU, Hussayn Ford led the Eagles with 20 points and 10 rebounds, taking game high honors with his double-double. Jase Paulsen tallied an extra 11 and Nick Navarro recorded 10 for Northwest in the loss.

The Owls led from the charity stripe, taking 16-of -22 while the Eagle’s notched only 8-of-17.

Tech forced 17 turnovers while only committing 13 and managed to profit with a 17-10 advantage in points off those turnovers.

OIT also dominated in the paint 40-28 and took in 28 points from their bench to NU’s 21.

The Owls held a 47-29 advantage in rebounding and 17 assists to Northwest’s 8.

The Hustlin’ Owls will play Simpson University this Tuesday at 7:30 pm at Danny Miles Court before continuing Cascade Conference in Portland, Oregon on the 19 and 30 of December, playing Multnomah University the 29th and Warner Pacific the 30th, with both games starting at 7:30 pm.