A Klamath Falls man was convicted of fourth-degree assault Wednesday for attacking a pregnant woman back in April of 2018. In a plea deal, prosecutors dismissed a second count of fourth-degree assault against 27 year old Billy Cox. Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello stated the incident occurred after an argument between Cox and the woman escalated and became physical. Reports show that the court sentenced Cox to 30 days in jail and 36 months probation. Cox must complete the Batterer’s Intervention Program and have no contact with the victim or the children, except for formal child support payments. If Cox does not comply with his probation terms, Costello said he would be subject to 18 months in prison.