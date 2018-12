On Saturday January 19th join SNAB for their Winter Wonderland Dance. It is at the Fairgrounds in building #2 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM

There will be a dance contest as well as dinner for $4 a person that will include spaghetti & meatballs, salad, french bread, cake and beverages.

This event is open to all special needs individuals as well as their families and friends.

For any questions call Kelly @ 541-850-2511