KLAMATH FALLS, Ore – The Lady and Hustlin’ Owls will host Evergreen State and Northwest University this weekend in their Cascade Colligate Conference home openers. Game times will be 5:30 pm start for the women and 7:30 pm start for the men both Friday and Saturday. This weekend will also be K-12 Family Weekend at all Oregon Tech basketball games. All students Kindergarten through 12th grade will be admitted free.

On Friday, the Lady Owls, who are 1-1 in CCC play and 7-5 overall, will host Evergreen State as the Geoducks have opened up conference play at 0-2 and 0-6 overall. Friday will be the 33rd meeting between TESC and OIT; the Lady Owls lead the all-time series 25-7. The two teams split the season series last year with OIT winning 75-70 at Danny Miles Court and Evergreen winning in Olympia 73-63.

Saturday will be the 35th meeting between Northwest University and the Lady Owls, with Tech holding a 27-7 advantage in the all-time series. Tech has won the last 10 meetings including a sweep last year, 73-52 in Kirkland and 75-53 at Danny Miles Court.

Tip-off for both games is scheduled for 5:30 pm and can be heard on 104.3 & 960 Sports with Bobby Thompson and Michael Garrard . Air time opens with the Scott Meredith Coach’s Show at 5:00 p.m. Live audio and video streaming along with live stats of all Oregon Tech home games will be available at www.oregontechowls.com

Oregon Tech men’s basketball is ranked 24th in the nation, and is currently 1-1 in conference play with an overall record of 9-4, including a 4-0 mark at Danny Miles Court this year. The Owls will welcome Evergreen State on Friday as the Geoduck are 0-2 in conference play and 4-6 overall. Friday marks the 44th time TESC and OIT have met on the hardwoods with Tech leading the all-time series 33-10. The Hustlin’ Owls swept the series last year, 82-74 in Washington, and 70-59 at Danny Miles Court.

Saturday marks the 47th time Northwest University and Oregon Tech have met on the hardwoods. Tech leads the all-time series 37-9. The Hooter swept the season series last year winning 89-86 in Kirkland and 83-72 in Klamath Falls on January 20.