When did the Ponderosa Holiday Store get started?

The Holiday Store started about 12 to 13 years ago in a small book closet – now the passroom in the school. Each year since, it’s gotten bigger and better.

Why did Ponderosa staff think this was a good thing to get started and make happen?

So many times the students that were getting the attention were the kids that were always getting in trouble. Ponderosa chose to become a “Positive Behavior School” which became the focus of the school, and has changed the atmosphere in a big positive way. Students are given ACE Cards. ACE stands for Affirming and Celebrating Excellence. It’s like a “Caught ya being good card” but in a more grown up version than elementary school. Student’s get ACE cards for good attendance, grades, or just for being or doing something great or over and beyond. Students do not spend real money at the store, they can only use ACE cards.

Where does Ponderosa get the stuff to stock the store?

From donations from our staff,parents and community members all year long. As the popularity of the store has increased so have the donations. Also, I have a small budget, so after Christmas and stuff in the stores goes to 70% off. I snag as much Christmas stuff that the budget allows. Last year we had a family that was cleaning out a family estate, they donated Christmas decorations, Nick knacks and wonderful treasures. It’s a great place to donate those “re-gifted items that we have stashed in a closet somewhere.

When do the kids get to shop there?

They come after they eat lunch on their lunch break “recess”. The store is open 3 days before winter break. This year on Dec. 11,12 and 13th.

Who manages the store?

We have parent volunteers that decorate, run and restock the store. Ponderosa loves our volunteer parents and really appreciates all the extra time that they put in.

If someone wanted to donate to the store, is it too late and where do they take it to?

We can always use more stuff, If anyone has donations they can drop it by the front office. Think of the store anytime though out the year and we will add it to next year’s store.