Bindery Machine Operator $12-$16-Maintain and operate the machines that bind books, magazines and advertising publications. Sets up and operates power and manually operated bindery machines for gathering, stitching, folding, cutting, stapling, drilling, punching, padding, collating and binding materials. Must be able to lift 50lbs frequently and work in a standing/walking position for 2-4 hour periods throughout a normal shift. Have excellent math skills. Must be able to take instructions and multi-task and balance multiple priorities. Work within a team. Full time, Monday- Friday day shift. This company offer the following benefits: paid vacation, sick leave, holidays, health insurance, 401k with profit sharing. Some overtime required.

Merchandisers $13/hour – stocking , maintaining displays and date rotation.

Quality Control Technician $16/hour– We are seeking a qualified candidate for a local Meat Processing Facility in Klamath Falls! This is a full-time eval-hire position working for a well-established company. The successful candidate will have a creative, innovative approach to his or her work and will never shy away from offering observations and recommendations. We’re looking for a highly organized, methodical professional with the experience necessary to take the company’s products to the next level in terms of safety, security and accuracy. A proven track record of experience is essential.

Main Responsibilities:

Working with the USDA, helping to meet quota and stay on top of regulations

Needs to be able to do writing and also some computer work

Need to have good communication skills

Report problems or concerns to senior management immediately

Create an effective, efficient testing protocol to be used across all product lines

Inspect raw materials to ensure consistency and integrity

Qualifications and Skills:

Seeking someone with previous experience in quality control/Quality assurance

2+ years in a supervisory position

Analytical, logical thought process and meticulous attention to detail

Ability to translate skills and knowledge to others

Case Assistant $13/hour– SUMMARY

This position is responsible for organizing workflow, managing communications, tracking critical

information, creating reports, and establishing links with community resources. The position is also

responsible for optimizing the Case Management process and the Case Manager’s efficiency and

effectiveness by performing the following duties.

Project Assistant $14-$16/hour– Are you a self-motivated person who has superb organizational and time management skills. Do you have the ability to work well under pressure and excel in all opportunities? We have a great opportunity if this describes you! We are seeking a Commercial Casework Project Assistant for a local Manufacturing company in Klamath Falls.

Commercial Casework Project Assistant:

Job Description

Coordinate the collection and dissemination of technical information between/within the company and the customer.

Assist in tracking timely completion of projects, reviewing of scope and design changes.

Assist in coordinating pricing, estimating, and scoping strategies for projects.

Assist in preparing drawings, plans and specifications for projects.

Perform other duties as assigned by Project Manager.

Receive/solicit guidance on unusual and/or complex problems.

Provide weekly updates to the team.

Act as a liaison between the architect and/or contractor and the project manager for assigned tasks.

Demonstrate ability to provide quality customer service and support.

Skills required:

Confidence

Superb organizational and time management skills

Great communication skills (verbal and written)

Self-motivated

Quick learner

The ability to multitask

The ability to work well under pressure and meet strict deadlines

The ability to work with a team and individually

Must have some basic computer skills (familiar with Microsoft Office & Outlook etc.)

Some skills that would be beneficial, but that are not required:

General working knowledge of the construction/woodworking/manufacturing industry and/or have production/construction experience

Management and/or supervisory experience

CAD-ing experience

Working knowledge/experience using Microvellum, Auto CAD and/or other computer aided drafting programs.

The company offers a competitive benefits package:

Heath Care with the option for vision and dental as well as AFLAC

Paid PTO (3 accrual tiers)

Select Paid Holidays.

401K & Profit Share

Performance based holiday bonus (contingent on company’s health & if they turn a profit).

They also have employee appreciation programs in place.

