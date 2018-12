It seems that Klamath union may be finishing up renovations to the new campus by next September. The remaining changes and face lifts are priced at just a little under 10 million dollars, tagging the total cost for the new and updated campus at $49.5 million. The price of the project was initially under budgeted by about $16 million, with increased construction-related costs of up to 30 percent. Reports show that all portions of the project should be completed by September 2019.