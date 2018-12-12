A fire broke out in the bedroom of a Homedale Road residence last night and luckily no one was harmed. Kingsely Field Fire Department and Klamath County Fire District 1 responded to the fire. Reports show that it was probably out within 30 minutes, and 12-15 firefighters responded. Fire officials said it was a “room and contents” fire, and that it hadn’t burnt far past the back corner bedroom where it began. The cause of the fire has not been determined. No one was home when the fire actually started, but one tenant came home and saw smoke then called the fire department and the other tenant.