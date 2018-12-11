There was a bit of a problem yesterday morning when a tall truck attempted to slide under a much shorter bridge. A semi got stuck under an overpass at Veterans Memorial Park just before 7 yesterday morning. According to reports, this is not the first time a truck has gotten stuck under the bridge. The truck was carrying a load of romaine lettuce, oranges, and lemons. And in order to clear the truck from being stuck under the bridge, the entire load of produce had to be removed. There were no injuries. Police contacted ODOT to have the bridge inspected for any damage. No citations have been issued, and no dollar estimate of damage has been made.