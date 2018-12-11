KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Oregon Tech Athletic Department has announced that this weekend will be K-12 Family Weekend at all Oregon Tech basketball games. All students Kindergarten through 12th grade will be admitted free.

Oregon Tech will host their first Cascade Conference games of the season at Danny Miles Court, taking on The Evergreen State on Friday, December 14, and Northwest University on Saturday, December 15. The Oregon Tech Lady Owls tip off at 5:30 pm and the men tip off at 7:30 pm, both Friday and Saturday night.

“Our K-12 weekend is a great opportunity for local families to enjoy some exciting, affordable entertainment over the holiday break. The Oregon Tech basketball programs would love to welcome our local future Hustlin’ Owls to come watch some Oregon Tech basketball” said men’s basketball coach Justin Parnell .

Oregon Tech men’s basketball, ranked 22nd in the nation, is currently 1-1 in conference play with an overall record of 9-4. The Lady Owls are also 1-1 following their first weekend of conference play, with an overall record of 7-5.