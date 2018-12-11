Klamath Water Users Association (OREGON) seeks a self-motivated, productive individual to provide leadership and oversight to the organization’s constituents with regard to natural resources issues, with an emphasis on water resources and power costs. The position will provide administrative, policy, and technical support to the Association’s board of directors in areas of Association management, policy development and implementation, strategic planning, issue management, evaluation of technical material, communications, and other related work. Salary will be commensurate with education, qualifications, and experience. KWUA also offers a competitive employee benefit package. Click here to download the job description brochure (PDF).