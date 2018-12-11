KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Mitchell Fink (Pictured) had a double-double to lead No.22 Oregon Tech as they took care of the Seattle Mountaineers 102-72 Saturday night in an exhibition contest at Danny Miles Court.

“Our unselfishness was outstanding,” said Head Coach Justin Parnell . “Our 27 assists on 45 made field goals is exactly what we are looking for. I thought our defensive effort in the first half was as good as we’ve had all year. Great night for the owls!”

The Mountaineers took an early lead at 4-0 before OIT answered with an 8-0 run and never looked back, leading at the halfway mark 54-29 and the final score of 102-72.

Fink led the Owls with a game high 18 points and 11 assists. Seth Erickson , and Cal Stueve dropped in 14 points each, with Kellen Gerig chipping in 12 points.

Tech had 27 assists on 45 made baskets with only 12 turnovers while shooting 62% for the game including 57% from long range on 8-of-14.

On the defensive side the Owls caused 22 turnovers with a season high 17 steals.

Brandon Morris led Seattle with 16 points, with Issiah Yanni adding 15 points in the loss.

Up next Oregon Tech men and women will host their Cascade Conference home openers on Friday and Saturday with games against Evergreen State and Northwest respectively with the women at 5:30 pm and the men at 7:30 pm at Danny Miles Court. Tickets available at www.oregontechowls.com.