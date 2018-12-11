Oregon Parks and Recreation Department invites Oregonians outdoors on New Year’s Day for the annual First Day Hikes event. Visitors can choose from 32 hikes in 31 parks across the state. All hikes will be guided by a park ranger or volunteer who will share stories about the park’s history, geology, wildlife and plants. All hikes are free; day-use parking fees will be waived at all participating parks Jan. 1 only. More information about participating parks, including maps and directions, is on oregonstateparks.org.