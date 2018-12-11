Now in its 20th season, Tomáseen Foley’s A Celtic Christmas recreates the joy and innocence of a night before Christmas in a remote farmhouse in the parish of Teampall an Ghleanntáin in the west of Ireland – when the neighboring families gather around the fire to grace the wintry night with the haunting melodies of traditional Irish Christmas carols, to raise the rafters with the joy of their music, knock sparks off the flagstone floor with traditional dances, and to fill the night with the laughter of their stories. Friday, December 21 at 7:30 pm, get your tickets at RRTheater.org