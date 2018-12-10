Oregon winter weather is starting to set in across Oregon. Are you prepared? With the increase chances of snow, freezing rain, and ice on the roadways it is more important than ever to Know before you go.

Checking www.tripcheck.com is the best way to get information on highway closures/construction, minimum chain requirements and road conditions utilizing their traffic cameras.

Those traveling in lower elevations, expect rain and wet roadways. Which means you will need to increase your following distances due to decreased traction on those wet roads.

OSP is also urges all motorists to plan their travels by: