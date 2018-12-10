A Klamath Falls man was convicted for stabbing a man in Merrill in April and sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl in the spring of 2018.

25 year old Arturo Jeffery Leon, was convicted on Nov. 30 for first-degree assault and third-degree sex abuse in two separate cases.

Leon was charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon for the crime.

On. Nov. 30, Leon pleaded guilty first-degree assault and was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison. Leon is not eligible for early release and will have 36 months of post-prison supervision.

Court records also show that sometime between March 19 and April 6, Leon attempted to force sexual contact on a 13-year-old girl. Leon was charged with two counts of applying a controlled substance to the body of a minor, first and second-degree attempted rape, third-degree sexual abuse and private indecency for this incident.