IYS has been awarded a federal grant to house homeless and runaway youth at Exodus House Youth Shelter in Klamath Falls.

The Exodus House Youth Shelter was purchased by IYS in 1990. It went through a full remodel by volunteers, youth in the IYS Right the Wrong program, and local professionals. The shelter first opened to house homeless and runaway youth in 1993. In 2006, the shelter began housing foster youth who were in need of temporary emergency shelter.

The Exodus House Youth Shelter is a 24-hour shelter for youth ages 7-17, who are homeless. Shelter staff provide youth with a safe, family style environment. Staff provide structure and support, as well as transportation, healthy meals, medical, dental and mental health care, educational needs and refer to other local resources, as needed.

“We are the only youth shelter in Klamath County. Receiving this grant enables us to provide homeless and runaway youth with safe shelter,” Said Craig Schuhmann, Outreach Programs Director for IYS. “This aligns with our mission to offer hope to youth, not letting youth fall through the cracks.”

For the past twelve months, IYS has not had designated funding for runaway and homeless youth at the Exodus House shelter, due to the loss of funding. This is only the second time in the shelter’s history that funding for runaway and homeless youth has not been available. IYS is excited to receive the grant funding to continue housing, and support runaway and homeless youth in our community.

Heather Rogers, Exodus House Youth Shelter Manager, said “The house as a whole is looking forward to serving our community’s homeless and runaway youth, and being able to connect them to outside services with our community partners, as well.”

Integral Youth Services is a private 501(c)3 non-profit social service agency, and has been providing services in Klamath County since 1988. IYS provides a wide range of programs and services to homeless, at-risk and runaway youth. Each of their programs are designed to ‘integrate’ with each other to satisfy any need a youth may have; whether physical, emotional, educational or vocational.

To learn more about the Exodus House Youth Shelter, and other IYS programs go to www.iyskfalls.org.