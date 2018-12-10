Klamath Union students participate in Pilot program offering virtual college tours during a series of events sponsored through GEAR UP last week.

The GEAR UP program, a seven year $350,000 grant provided to Klamath City Schools, is meant to assist low income middle and high school students to pursue post secondary education. GEAR UP Coordinator Valeria Menke expresses ” GEAR UP is excited to provide virtual tours as they are an excellent tool to help us engage our students in exploring their options for post-secondary education.”

KU Sophomore Academic Advisor Rebecca Pierce who also coordinates standardized testing and college/military visitations has been working diligently throughout the few months through the logistics the visits a reality for KU students. This pilot program is the first of its kind for students to learn about other colleges and universities without having to travel long distances. Pierce expressed “These virtual tours are very important because these are schools we probably would not have gotten the chance to visit or have them visit us.”

The schools KU students were able to virtually speak to and visit included Willamette University located in Salem, Boise State University, College of the Redlands in the Bay Area, and Pacific University in Forest Grove, Oregon. Pierce stated “The representatives shared the history of their school, the campus environment, specific college requirements and general information”. Pierce also expressed that each school did their best to present their qualities and uniqueness to the students. “They did a pretty good job about painting a picture of what the college lifestyle is like.”

Junior student Daniela Sanchez-Leon mentioned “We learned a lot of cool things Willamette. The lady said their university was in front state capitol building, and in the back of it was the Salem Health hospital and both offer internships”.

Pierce emphasized just how important events like these are for students “The virtual tours can open up students horizons to new opportunities they hadn’t thought of before, and really allow them to dream, to dream big.”