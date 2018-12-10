A model train show carrying a holiday theme opens Saturday, Dec. 15, at the Klamath County Museum, 1451 Main Street.

A variety of train layouts, including N, O, HO and G-scale model sets, will be displayed by the Klamath Rails model railroad club.

The show runs through Dec. 29, with hours the same as the museum’s normal schedule, which is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday each week.

Entry to the train show is free with regular paid admission to the museum. Admission fees are $5 for adults, and $4 for seniors, military and students. Youth 12 and under are free.

Santa Claus will be available to visit with children attending the train show from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day through Dec. 22.

A free session for families with special needs children will be provided from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16.

For more information contact the museum at (541) 882-1000.