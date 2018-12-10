Miniature World of Trains Chairman and President, Frank Ruby, shows off the third annual Christmas Model Train Display, at their location in downtown Greenville at 7 Camperdown Way. The exhibit includes a mountain along with dozens of ceramic buildings beside the tracks, several trains, including the Polar Express and Thomas the Tank Engine and Charlie BrownÕs village in the almost 300 square feet of HO model trains. The show runs seven days a week until January 11, including Christmas and News Years days. Call 864-991-8347 for hours and details. GWINN DAVIS / FOR THE HERALD-JOURNAL GWINN DAVIS PHOTOS gwinndavisphotos.com (website) (864) 915-0411 (cell) gwinndavis@gmail.com (e-mail) Gwinn Davis (FaceBook) National Press Photographers Association

A model train show carrying a holiday theme opens Saturday, Dec. 15, at the Klamath County Museum, 1451 Main Street.

A variety of train layouts, including N, O, HO and G-scale model sets, will be displayed by the Klamath Rails model railroad club.

The show runs through Dec. 29, with hours the same as the museum’s normal schedule, which is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday each week.

Entry to the train show is free with regular paid admission to the museum. Admission fees are $5 for adults, and $4 for seniors, military and students. Youth 12 and under are free.

Santa Claus will be available to visit with children attending the train show from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day through Dec. 22.

A free session for families with special needs children will be provided from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16.

For more information contact the museum at (541) 882-1000.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here