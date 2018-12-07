A Klamath Falls woman was arrested Wednesday for running a fraud scheme to steal $18,000 from her employer. 37 year old Suzanne Wallace, is being accused of taking the money while working as a Logistics Manager at J&W Walker Farms in Malin.

Wallace used a code generated by the website to collect reimbursement funds at a nearby truck stop at least 19 times, and collected over $18,000 between Aug. 21 and Nov. 19. Wallace was charged with first-degree aggravated theft, computer crime and first-degree forgery. She was released from the Klamath County jail at the court’s discretion without paying bail, according to jail officials. Wallace has no prior felony convictions in Oregon. Wallace does not yet have a future court date set.