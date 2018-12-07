Tulelake:

Tulelake will host their annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on Monday Dec 10th at 5:30pm. There will be free hot chocolate, cookies and grab bags for the kids and the High School Basketball Girls fundraiser selling dinner, deserts will be for sale as well! This year, Tulelake is encouraging the community to showcase their pride by decorating their homes for our first Christmas Tree Lights Contest. Judging will take place on Monday Dec 10 at 4:30pm and winner will be announced at the end of the ceremony. Don’t forget that Santa is coming! Come support Tulelake as we creatively engage the community!

Merrill:

The City of Merrill will host their Holiday performance at the Civic Center on Saturday Dec 8, 6:00pm. Merrill has a youth Choir that will be serenading those in attendance, plus Santa will be there! Come enjoy being serenaded by Merrill’s finest and start the Holiday Season off right!

Malin:

Malin is hosting their Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Wed Dec. 12 at 6:30pm at the Malin Park. This is their 50th year hosting this community event, for all to enjoy. From 5:45-6:30pm there will be a taco fundraiser for the preschool, free donuts and hot chocolate after the ceremony concludes; for all to enjoy. All are welcome to come and enjoy the festivities with Santa! Please come celebrate 50 years of Christmas lighting tradition with us!

Bonanza:

Bonanza Cares is hosting their Senior Christmas Luncheon at the Library on Saturday Dec 8th at 11am. This luncheon is an opportunity to ensure that all seniors are honored this Holiday season; together. If you would like to donate a wrapped gift, under $10, so brighten their day please drop off at the Library in Bonanza. We hope to see you there to spend time with these very special people!