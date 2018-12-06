A Klamath falls man was arrested Friday for rape and sexual assault of two minor girls aged 13 & 15. 23 year old Patrick Andrew Easton is accused of raping one of the victims and sexually abusing the other multiple times between September 1st and October 16th. Easton is charged with two counts of second-degree rape, one count of second-degree sodomy, one count of first-degree sex abuse and two counts of third-degree sex abuse. Easton could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison with a $200,000 fine. Easton is held in the Klamath County Jail without bail. He has a hearing scheduled for Dec. 10 in front of Judge Marci Adkisson. Joshua Guest is Easton’s court appointed attorney.