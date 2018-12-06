KANSAS CITY, Mo. – 19 Oregon Tech student-athletes in the fall sports of men’s and women’s cross country, volleyball, and men’s and women’s soccer have earned the Daktronics-NAIA Scholar Award for their performance on the field of play and in the classroom, the NAIA office announced.

To earn recognition as a NAIA Scholar Athlete, a student must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5 and a junior in class standing.

2018 Oregon Tech Honorees 

Men’s cross country: Paul Wyatt (Sr. Portland, Oregon) and Caleb Kauffman (Sr. Caldwell, Idaho)

Women’s cross country: Cindy Reed (Sr. Klamath Falls, Oregon), Annika Andersen (Sr. Baker, Oregon) Mallory Ward (Jr. Yreka, California) and Danielle De Castro (Sr. Seattle, Washington)

Men’s soccerClayton Maves (Sr. McMinnville, Oregon) Matthew Sai (Sr. Honolulu, Hawaii) GeRysand Cabanilla (Sr. Kaneohe, Hawaii)  Brennan Gazdik (Jr. Boise, Idaho) and Devin Lutz (Jr. Sandy, Oregon)

Women’s soccer: Aimee Bruner (Jr. Klamath Falls, Oregon) Chelsea Entrambasaguas(Sr. Gladstone, Oregon) Emily Hillestad (Sr. Eugene, Oregon) Karah McCulley (Jr. Bend, Oregon) and Ellie Quercia (Sr. Hoquiam, Washington)

Volleyball: Bailey Nelson (Sr. Firth, Idaho) Chase Bohman (Sr. Creswell, Oregon) and Isabella Smith (Sr. Albany, Oregon)

