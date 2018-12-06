KANSAS CITY, Mo. – 19 Oregon Tech student-athletes in the fall sports of men’s and women’s cross country, volleyball, and men’s and women’s soccer have earned the Daktronics-NAIA Scholar Award for their performance on the field of play and in the classroom, the NAIA office announced.

To earn recognition as a NAIA Scholar Athlete, a student must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5 and a junior in class standing.

2018 Oregon Tech Honorees

Men’s cross country: Paul Wyatt (Sr. Portland, Oregon) and Caleb Kauffman (Sr. Caldwell, Idaho)

Women’s cross country: Cindy Reed (Sr. Klamath Falls, Oregon), Annika Andersen (Sr. Baker, Oregon) Mallory Ward (Jr. Yreka, California) and Danielle De Castro (Sr. Seattle, Washington)

Men’s soccer: Clayton Maves (Sr. McMinnville, Oregon) Matthew Sai (Sr. Honolulu, Hawaii) GeRysand Cabanilla (Sr. Kaneohe, Hawaii) Brennan Gazdik (Jr. Boise, Idaho) and Devin Lutz (Jr. Sandy, Oregon)

Women’s soccer: Aimee Bruner (Jr. Klamath Falls, Oregon) Chelsea Entrambasaguas (Sr. Gladstone, Oregon) Emily Hillestad (Sr. Eugene, Oregon) Karah McCulley (Jr. Bend, Oregon) and Ellie Quercia (Sr. Hoquiam, Washington)