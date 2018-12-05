A Klamath Falls man was arrested early Tuesday for stealing a 2019 Dodge Ram pickup truck from Lithia Toyota, then crashing through a gate, mailboxes and a fence to flee law enforcement.



44 year old Yancy Gaunt caused over $1,000 in damage at Lithia Toyota when he crashed through its gate it after taking the car.



Gaunt eventually abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot, and was found hiding behind a nearby residence.



Gaunt was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, first-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, criminal driving while suspended or revoked, and two counts each of failure to perform duties of a driver and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer. Gaunt has a hearing scheduled for Dec. 11 in front of Judge Andrea Janney.

He is held in the Klamath County jail on $50,000 bail.