The Oregon Liquor Control Commission today is asking customers who purchased Gentleman Jack whiskey holiday gift packs containing complimentary stainless steel cups to stop using them and to discard the cups. Brown-Forman, the distiller that produces Gentleman Jack whiskey, has determined a small number of the metal cups with a lip or rim may be sharp and be hazardous. The gift packs contain a 750ml bottle of Gentleman Jack and one stainless steel cup. OLCC stores began selling the product September, 2018. Since then about 375 cases or more than 2200 gift packages have been sold in Oregon.