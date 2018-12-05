At least 5 Klamath falls residents and 2 Klamath county residents will have the chance to serve on the city’s cannabis advisory board. The city council voted 4-1 on Monday to adopt the new policies. This follows the passing of Measure 18-112, which city voters approved in the November election to allow for legal recreational cannabis sales within city limits. Members of the new committee will be approved by Mayor Carol Westfall. Medicinal marijuana business owner Ed Medina Jr. and producer Brandon Neff have both expressed interest in serving on the committee.