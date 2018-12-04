A Bonanza man was arrested last Wednesday for stealing a motorcycle and car.

28 year old Daniel James Lee was indicted on Nov. 20 for taking the motorcycle on Oct. 26 with two co-conspirators who were not named in court records. Court records show that they took the motorcycle from a Highway 140 East, 38000 block residence.

On Nov. 21, records show Lee unlawfully entered a home and took a Chevy truck parked outside. Lee is charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree theft and two counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle for the alleged motorcycle theft.

He faces one unauthorized use of a vehicle charge for the alleged car theft incident. Lee is held in the Klamath County Jail on $67,500 bail.