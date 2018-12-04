The Klamath Falls City Council will conduct a public hearing on Monday, January 7, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers of the City Administration Building, 500 Klamath Avenue, Klamath Falls, Oregon, to consider the following item(s):

Appeal of Planning Commission approval of Conditional Use Permit 3-CUP-18 and Design Review 12-DR-18 for Klamath Falls Holdings, LLC, proposing to construct an approximately 92,000 sq. ft. three-story office building in the Mixed Use (MU) zone with the Oregon Department of Human Services (DHS) as primary tenant. The subject site is presently undeveloped and comprises Lots 10, 12, and 13 of Tract 1430 – Timbermill Shores; Tax Acct. R-3809-032AC-10500, 10600, and 10700.

All interested citizens will have the opportunity to give written and oral comments. Disabled persons desiring information may call the City’s TDD line at 883-5324. For more information, contact the City Planning Division at 541-883-4950.