KANSAS CITY, MO. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced its All-American volleyball teams on Tuesday and Oregon Tech outside hitter Chase Bohman earned All-American Honorable Mention. Bohman is only the second Oregon Tech volleyball player ever named to an NAIA All-American team, following Krista Wooley who was named NAIA Third Team All-American in 2008.

Bohman, a senior outside hitter, from Creswell, Ore., finished the year ranked 4th in the NAIA in kills per game at 4.57 while leading the Cascade Collegiate Conference with 425 kills. Bohman also hit at a .222 clip and added 23 aces for the season. On the defensive end, Bohman was second on Owls with a 304 digs (3.27 digs/game) and 20 block assists.

The two-time Cascade Conference Player of the Week led the Hustlin’ Owls to a 12-15 overall record and a 7-13 in conference play.