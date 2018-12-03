LA GRANDE, Ore. – After falling behind in the first quarter, Tech’s Lady Owls struggled to catch up and ultimately lost 71-61 in their second game of the Cascade Conference against Eastern Oregon University (6-2) on Saturday night, dropping them to 6-5 on the season and 1-1 in the CCC.

“I thought our effort tonight, especially in the 2nd half was tremendous,” said Head Coach Scott Meredith . “Our team really turned up their defensive pressure and outscored Eastern in the second-half by two. Unfortunately, they were hot outside in the first half and we dug a 12 point hole. We out rebounded them and had 14 more shot attempts overall, but going 2-17 from the 3-point didn’t help us. There were some real positives, but tonight it wasn’t quite enough. We will continue to improve as the season goes on.”

The Mountaineers had a 9-1 run in the first quarter to take the lead early on, and then boosted their score in the second stanza with a 14-2 run that consisted of three consecutive three-pointers and boosted them to their highest lead of 18 points.

The Lady Owls started picking up at the end of the second quarter, going on a 10-2 run to drop EOU’s lead to 10 points. The third quarter was tied 16-16, and OIT outscored EOU in the fourth 15-13 but couldn’t get any closer.

Senior Bailey Nelson led the Owls with 11 points, with fellow senior Nohea Waiwaiole following with 10 points along with five assists. Freshman Courtney Clemmer also tallied 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

An 11.8% three-pointer shooting average for Tech was what allowed Eastern Oregon to keep their lead, with the Mountaineers making 8 from long range to OIT’s 2. Maren Herrud led EOU with 11 points, with Jane Nelson notching 10, including two of the eight three-pointers.

The Lady Owls dominated in the paint, scoring 40 to Eastern Oregon’s 26. Tech also led in rebounding, bringing a 44-38 advantage.

The Mountaineers, on the other hand, were able to gain 31 points from their bench to OIT’s 23.

Oregon Tech will travel to Redding, California this Tuesday to play Simpson University at 7:00 pm before returning to Klamath Falls to play the Evergreen State College on Friday at 5:30 pm and Northwest University on Saturday at 5:30 pm as part of the Cascade Conference home openers at Danny Miles Court.