CALDWELL, ID. – For only the fifth time since 2003 the Lady Owls of Oregon Tech went into the JA Albertson Center and defeated the College of Idaho Friday night by a final score of 63-53. The Owls improve to 6-4 on the year and are now 1-0 in Cascade Conference play with COI slipping to 0-1 in the CCC and 1-5 overall.

Freshman Courtney Clemmer led the Owls in scoring with 14 points and grabbed 7 rebounds, while senior Nohea Waiwaiole delivered 12 points and 9 rebounds and sophomore Abby Kreiser chopped in 11 points.

“I’m very proud of the effort the girls put forth tonight,” said Head Coach Scott Meredith . “I thought we were very focused and communicated well. We got tremendous minutes from our bench and I am so happy to get a win in a place that has been traditionally tough on us. It sets the stage for a great contest at Eastern tomorrow.”

For the Coyotes, Madison Holly grabbed 14 points to tie Clemmer for the game high honors and Alyssa Case took in 13 points and 13 rebounds for a double-double in a losing effort.

The Owls dominated in the paint, taking in 42 points to 26 from the College of Idaho, and also had a 10-point advantage from their bench, which took in 20 points to COI’s 10.

OIT also led in rebounding, taking 44 to the Coyote’s 36.

Both teams totaled 16 turnovers, though Tech was able to better capitalize off of COI’s mistakes, taking in 17 points off turnovers to their 11.

The Lady Owls will return to Oregon tomorrow to take on Eastern Oregon University in La Grande at 5:30 pm. They will then travel to Redding, California on Tuesday to challenge Simpson University at 7:00 pm.