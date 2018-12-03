LA GRANDE, Ore. – Oregon Tech knocked off Eastern Oregon University on Saturday night 92-78 at the Quinn Coliseum as OIT split the road trip and move to 1-1 in the conference and 9-4 overall with the win while EOU falls to 1-1 in the conference and 6-7 overall.

“Another gutty road effort tonight,” said Head Coach Justin Parnell . “We are getting closer to playing a solid 40 minutes of basketball but our toughness is really buying us time until we can get there. Tremendous effort from Kaison Faust (Pictured), Kellen Gerig and Harrison Steiger tonight. Jordan May is as good as there is in the league and I thought those three did a great job defending him.”

The first half started out with two buckets from junior Seth Erickson , who went on to lead the Hooter in the first half with 12 points and ended with 19 overall. After securing the lead, the Owls lengthened it with a 13-2 run, and achieved their largest lead of 16 soon after.

The Mountaineers, however, retaliated with a 10-3 run to end the half, leaving Tech with only a 2-point advantage. EOU opened the second half by tying the score twice, but OIT soon pulled ahead once again, outscoring the Mountaineers 51-39 in the final stanza.

Junior Mitchell Fink tallied 21 points to earn the game high and also made 8 assists, while Faust pulled in a career high 20 points and also a career high with 9 rebounds

For Eastern Oregon, May notched 18 points, with Joel Anderson bringing in another 15.

While Tech led 29-27 in field goals, their real advantage was at the free-throw line, where they earned double the amount of EOU at 28 to 14.

OIT also led in rebounding 35-24 and dominated in the paint, with a 40-23 edge in points in the paint.

The Mountaineers had a 10-6 advantage with three-pointers.

The Hustlin’ Owls will play the Seattle Mountaineers next Saturday at 7:30 pm in an exhibition at Danny Miles Court before hosting Evergreen State and Northwest University in the CCC Home openers next Friday and Saturday at 7:30 pm.