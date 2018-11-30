On Wednesday, November 28, 2018, at about 12:30 a.m., a vehicle eluded Klamath County Sheriff’s deputies while attempting to make a traffic stop in the area of Altamont Drive and Hilyard Avenue. The vehicle, a black Dodge SUV, drove recklessly at high speeds through the neighborhood and eventually onto Highway 140 East.

The suspect vehicle swerved into oncoming traffic and at deputies several times during the pursuit. Realizing danger to the public, deputies followed the vehicle at a safe distance for over 50 miles and eventually onto unpaved roads. The suspect vehicle became stuck in deep snow and the suspect bailed out.

Sheriff’s Office K-9 Chief was deployed to assist in the apprehension of the suspect.

Neither the suspect nor Sheriff’s deputies (including Chief) received any serious injuries during the pursuit. Further, no property damage occurred. The safe conduct of this pursuit can mostly be attributed to Sheriff’s Office K-9 Chief. 32 year old James C. Vincent was charged with Two Counts of Attempted Assault I, Attempting to Elude, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Reckless Driving.