AARP Tax-Aide, the nation’s largest, free, volunteer-run tax counseling and preparation service is looking for volunteer tax counselors. Each year from February 1 through April 15, AARP Tax-Aide volunteers prepare federal and state tax returns for middle and low-income taxpayers, with special attention to those aged 50 and older.

Volunteers are desperately needed to assist with preparing and electronic filing of tax returns. Volunteers of all ages and backgrounds are welcome. You don’t need to be an AARP member or be a retiree to volunteer. We also have a need for Spanish interpreters.

For more information about becoming a local AARP Tax-Aide volunteer, call Donna Hill at 541-882-4362