The Officers and Members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1383 wish to announce a ceremony of remembrance of the bombing of Pearl Harbor December 7, 1941. The ceremony is scheduled for December 7, 2018 at 9:30am at our Post Home 515 Klamath Avenue. This event is open to the Public and we hope to see members of the Klamath Falls Community and local media at this important remembrance of the history of WWII.