Holiday Craft Fair in Bonanza Friday Nov 30th 4-7 and Sat 9-7 in the community center in bonanza. We will have refreshments also on sat evening the town is having a light parade starting at 5pm. There is also another craft fair going on at the big gym at the high school. Our booths we have a variety of items from homemade wreaths, quilts, ornaments, baby items, a lot of different gift giving items.