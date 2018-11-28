LEARN TO PLAY PICKLEBALL

Event: Start the Fun/Pickleball 101

Date: Saturday, December 8, 2018

Time: 9am – 12 noon

Where: Sacred Heart Church gym (8th & High Streets – enter on 8th St behind Church)

Bring: Water, Court Shoes or your best Tennis Shoes and comfortable clothing. Equipment such as paddles, balls and nets will be provided.

Provided by: Members of Klamath Basin Pickleball Association

Pickleball 102 on Sunday, December 9, 1-3pm at Sacred Heart gym church. All participants of Pickleball 101 will put all the skills together they learned on Saturday and play lots of games with members of Klamath Basin Pickleball Association.

Cost: -0-