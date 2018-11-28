NEW ORLEANS – The awards continue to come in for Oregon Tech Women’s’ Cross Country Head Coach Jack Kegg as the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA), has named Kegg Women’s National Coach of the Year after leading his team to the national championship in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Oregon Tech fought tooth and nail for the women’s team title at the 2018 NAIA Cross Country Championships.

The Owls, who entered the meet ranked No. 1 in the Women’s National Coaches’ Poll, held off a strong effort from Madonna (Mich.) and Taylor (Mich.). Oregon Tech, led by three All-Americans ( Susie Garza , Cindy Reed , and Danielle De Castro ), scored 125 points, and held off the hard-charging Crusaders by seven points.

Earlier in the postseason, the Owls cruised to the team title at the Cascade Conference Championships with a minuscule total of 29 points.

This is the first time that Kegg has been named Women’s National Coach of the Year during the cross country season. Kegg has also been named Cascade Conference and NAIA Women’s Cross Country Coach of the Year this season.