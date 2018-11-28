(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The Oregon Tech men’s basketball team slipped 10 spots from No.12 to the No. 22 position in the NAIA 2018-19 Men’s Basketball Division II Top 25 Coaches’ Poll announced today by the national office.
College of Idaho (11-1) leads the Cascade Collegiate Conference as they are ranked at No. 2 Southern Oregon moved up from 22 to No. 13 (9-1) with Warner Pacific moving up from No. 23 to No. 17.
“Getting four CCC teams in the Top 25 Poll is a testament to the strength of our conference,” said Head Coach Justin Parnell. “We certainly have our work cut out for us this weekend and it starts with the #2 College of Idaho who is playing as well as anyone in the country.”
Oregon Tech will kick-off CCC play this Friday, November 30 at 6:30 pm when they travel to now No. 2 College of Idaho in Caldwell and Saturday, December 1st at 7:30 pm at Eastern Oregon in La Grande. Both games can be heard live locally on 92.5 KLAD-FM and anywhere in the world at www.oregontechowls.com with the Coaches Show with the Justin Parnell Coaches Show starting 30 minutes before the scheduled tip with play by play to follow with Mike Garrard and Bobby Thompson.