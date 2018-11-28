(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The Oregon Tech men’s basketball team slipped 10 spots from No.12 to the No. 22 position in the NAIA 2018-19 Men’s Basketball Division II Top 25 Coaches’ Poll announced today by the national office.

College of Idaho (11-1) leads the Cascade Collegiate Conference as they are ranked at No. 2 Southern Oregon moved up from 22 to No. 13 (9-1) with Warner Pacific moving up from No. 23 to No. 17.

“Getting four CCC teams in the Top 25 Poll is a testament to the strength of our conference,” said Head Coach Justin Parnell . “We certainly have our work cut out for us this weekend and it starts with the #2 College of Idaho who is playing as well as anyone in the country.”