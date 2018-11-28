Citizens for Safe Schools is excited to welcome new Executive Director, Robyn Pfeifer.

Robyn has been dynamically invested in our community since her move to Klamath in 2016. She actively serves as a Youth Rising Board Member and Theater Troupe Director, Linkville Playhouse Board Vice President and actress and director, Healthy Klamath Coalition Member, You Matter To Klamath Suicide Awareness Coalition Member, and has been a devoted Volunteer Mentor to her youth through the Citizens For Safe Schools Kids In The Middle program. She believes community collaboration in Klamath is our greatest asset, and is dedicated to the Klamath Promise.

As a public health professional coordinating health promotion and disease prevention, Robyn established and implemented both the Personal Responsibility Program (PREP) and My Future-My Choice (MFMC) for City and County schools, Klamath Juvenile Justice Department, and community youth organizations. Robyn played integral roles in Community Health Assessment and Community Health Improvement Plan Development, and helped to secure the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Culture of Health Prize for our county.

Robyn brings a unique perspective and understanding of the ways in which producing safe, humane and non-violent young people through preventative efforts impact population health and community wide outcomes. She has a true passion for our county, our youth, and our culture of health.

“I have seen firsthand the impact Citizens for Safe Schools has on youth and our community at large, both as a professional partner in my previous work at the health department, and as a mentor myself. The growth I have witnessed in my own mentee over the past year has truly made me believe in the efficacy of the Kids In The Middle mentoring program and makes me proud to be part of this organization. It is an honor and a dream to lead an organization and model that I truly believe in. I want to thank all of our mentors for the work that they do every week, and the time and friendship they dedicate to their incredible mentees. The “Kids in the Middle” Program is at the core of Citizens for Safe Schools and it’s all of YOU that make our mission possible.”

Citizens For Safe Schools is supported by a robust board of community leaders in law enforcement, government, and education. It has provided Klamath County with youth violence and substance abuse prevention, character education and youth development resources for nearly two decades, and focuses on mobilizing every day citizens to become volunteer youth mentors through the Kids In The Middle mentoring program. KIM has empowered over 800 citizens to donate over 150,000 volunteer hours to ‘At-Promise’ youth in our county within its tenure.

For more information on how you can become a Volunteer Mentor, please call 541-882-3198 or email info@citizensfosafeschools.org.