A Klamath Falls care provider was convicted on Nov. 5 for passing out in the home of a patient she cared for, with drugs and more than $10,000 worth of stolen items in her possession. 23 year old Shaylyn Rae Steeber, was sentenced to 36 months supervised probation for her four convictions of first-degree criminal mistreatment, first-degree aggravated theft, unlawful possession of heroin and unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Under the terms of her probation, Steeber must complete drug, alcohol and mental health tests as well as undergo any recommended treatment. Steeber must pay a 1,000 dollar fine as well as find and maintain employment and she cannot leave the state.